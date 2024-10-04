Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Sounds Clarion Call For 'Muslim Nations' In Rare Sermon: 'Israel Pretending To Win By...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ali delivered a rare sermon on Friday amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and urged Muslim nations - from Afghanistan to Yemen - to join the 'defence' against Israel. The remarks came days after Iran launched nearly 200 missiles into the other country as part of a retaliatory attack.

“The operation of our a few nights ago was totally and legitimate...it is the minimum punishment for Israeli crimes. The resistance in the region will not back down with these martyrdoms...and will win,” he asserted.

Khamenei delivered his first sermon in nearly five years with a rifle by his side as thousands of worshippers carried portraits of slain leaders of the Iranian "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States.

The Supreme Leader of Iran also insisted on Friday that the US and its allies were preserving the security of Israel to make it an energy exporting gate from the region to the West.