Seven Naxals Killed In Encounter With Police In Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least seven naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday.

The encounter broke out between security personnel and naxalites in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

Police have recovered seven bodies and a large number of automatic weapons, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the encounter is still underway.

A joint team of security personnel - from Narayanpur and Dantewada - are involved in the action, and they are reported to be safe.

On Thursday, security forces busted a Naxalite camp in the Sukma district in the Bastar region and recovered a huge cache of explosives and other materials.