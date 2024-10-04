Ajay Devgn's Claim Of Shying Away From Paparazzi On ‘Koffee With Karan’: Fact Or Fiction?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) superstar Ajay Devgn's statement of shying away from the shutterbugs can be seen as a mix bag of fact and fiction. While he has often chosen privacy, his public figure status inevitably grabs attention.

On Friday afternoon, Ajay, who had once spoken about the paparazzi culture, was photographed outside Mumbai's Kalina airport. The 55-year-old was seen stepping out of his luxury SUV car dressed in a white T-shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with sunglasses.

Ajay, who is married to Bollywood star Kajol, stopped for the shutterbugs and waved at them before making his way to the airport. Details about where the actor is jetting off to was not shared.

It was in 2023, Ajay addressed the paparazzi culture in“Koffee With Karan”, where the show's host and filmmaker Karan Johar, asked the star that his“daughter is in the zone of social paparazzi, does that drive you mad that the paparazzi is clicking her wherever she goes".

To which, the actor replied: "Of course, she doesn't like it. We don't like it. But you can't change it, so you live with it. It is what it is, it doesn't matter."

Earlier last week, Ajay and Kajol wished their nephew Danish Devgn and said that they were proud of everything he is becoming.

Ajay wrote on his Instagram: "You've always had the fire in you... and it's been amazing watching you turn that spark into something unstoppable... Proud of everything you're becoming... Happy Birthday!"

Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories, and shared a candid click with Danish. She wrote: "Happy happy birthday to this good man... can't call him a boy anymore... may your compassion always be ur superpower!"

Danish is currently associated with Ajay-starrer upcoming movie 'Son of Sardaar 2'. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 action comedy 'Son of Sardaar', directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla.

Talking about Ajay's films, he will also be seen in“Singham Again”,“Raid 2” and“De De Pyaar De 2” in his kitty.