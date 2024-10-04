War Update: 142 Combat Clashes On Frontlines Over Past Day, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk And Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there were 142 combat clashes on the frontlines, with the heaviest Russian activity observed in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this information on , providing an operational update as of 08:00 on Friday, October 3.

According to updated information, yesterday, the Russian forces launched three missile strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using three missiles, and conducted 67 airstrikes, including dropping of 135 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they carried out over 4,000 shellings, 105 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 1,585 kamikaze drones.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Katerynivka, Volfyne, Komarivka, Bilopillia, Richky, Khotin, Yastrubyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Budivelne, Tokari, Yunakivka, Bilovody in Sumy region, and the village of Zoria in Chernihiv region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery units launched 15 strikes on clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, hitting two fuel and lubricant depots, an artillery system, an air defense system, and an electronic warfare station.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensive and assault operations near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

The number of combat clashes in the Kupiansk sector reached 11. The Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near Synkivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Petropavlivka, and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian troops halted 13 enemy attacks, with the invaders focusing their efforts near the settlements of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, and Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, one attack near Spirne was repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Six enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Bila Hora, and Stupochky were stopped by the Ukrainian defenders in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation remains under control. The enemy used aviation, striking Chasiv Yar with guided bombs.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor launched airstrikes on Katerynivka, Druzhba, and Kleban-Byk, and tried to advance nine times near Toretsk, Dachne, and Nelipivka.

The Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day. The enemy tried to advance near Sukha Balka, Hirnyk, Promin, Novotoretske, and Krutyi Yar. The enemy's main efforts were concentrated near Mykolaivka and Selydove, where there were nine and seven clashes, respectively; in addition, the enemy bombed Myrnohrad, Bilytske, and Selydove, dropping seven guided bombs.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold the enemy back in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove, Vozdvyzhenka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, the invaders attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense lines 23 times.

Three enemy attacks were stopped by the Ukrainian defenders near Bohoyavlenka and one near Maksymivka in the Vremivka sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy units tried twice to advance in the areas of Kamianske and Novodanylivka.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged, with no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed.

Along the border with Chernihiv region, the Russians continue to maintain a military presence, conduct reconnaissance and artillery shellings.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their operations in the Kursk sector. Over the past day, the enemy launched one missile and 14 airstrikes on its own territory, using 30 guided bombs; in addition, they carried out nearly 300 shellings.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in manpower from February 24, 2022, to October 4, 2024, amount to approximately 657,940 personnel, with 1,230 invaders killed and wounded in the past 24 hours.