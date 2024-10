Former US 1St Lady Melania Trump Reveals Intent Behind Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket: 'Message For The...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former First Lady of the United States Melania made headlines in 2018 when she wore an“I really don't care, do you” jacket during a trip to the US-Mexico border . The message printed on her jacket erupted in a massive controversy. The former model recently addressed the controversy in her memoir and mentioned that the message was for the media, reported The Guardian on Thursday.

The jacket with an encrypted message led to widespread speculations around Melania Trump's stance on migrant issues as she had also visited a migration detention centre during her US-Mexico visit at that time. However, in her memoir, the former wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump confirmed that the message on the jacket was not related to her visit to a migration detention centre.

| Trump to rally again at site of first assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

“It's a message for the media... to let them know I was unconcerned with their opinions of me,” read an excerpt from her memoir, as reported by 'The Guardian'.

'I was determined not to let the media's false narrative affect my mission': Melania Trump

In her memoir, Melania Trump, also mentioned that she was very clear about the media's narratives and wanted to make a point that she will never let such narratives affect her mission to help the children and families at the border.

| Harris leads Trump by small margin in race to become next US president: Forecast

“I was determined ... not to let the media's false narratives affect my mission to help the children and families at the border,” The Guardian quoted Trump from her book.

“In fact, I decided to let them know that their criticism would never stop me from doing what I feel is right. To make the point, I wore a particular jacket as I boarded the plane, a jacket that quickly became famous," she added.

| US Presidential candidate Donald Trump slams Google search: 'Illegal activity'

She also said that the fuss overshadowed the importance of the children, the border, and other issues, and the controversy was another“example of media's irresponsible behaviour”.

Amid the controversy surrounding her jacket in 2018, Trump wanted to clarify that the message was for the media. Still, her then-press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, advised her to avoid any public explanation. Later, Grisham made an explanation to a CNN reporter and called the jacket a mere“fashion choice” without any hidden mesage.