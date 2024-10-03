Techmediabreaks AQUALAB's Lead Food Scientist To Speak At Upcoming 2024 National AACT Technical Seminar

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AQUALAB, by Addium , today announced that Dr. Zachary Cartwright, Ph.D., its Lead Food Scientist, will present at the 2024 National American Association of Candy Technologists (“AACT”) Technical to be held October 7-9, 2024, at the Hyatt Lodge in Oak Brook, Illinois. This prestigious three-day event will bring together leaders and professionals to discuss the latest scientific advancements in candy technology. Dr. Cartwright's session, titled“Overcoming Moisture Challenges in Candy and Confections,” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, at 1:35 p.m. CT.

“I'm honored by the AACT's invitation to speak at the upcoming National Technical Seminar,” commented Cartwright.“By exploring the use of moisture, water activity, and sorption isotherms, my hope is that session attendees will walk away with the knowledge of proven best practices for overcoming key challenges in candy and confection production.”

About AQUALAB by Addium

More than 90 of the top 100 food companies in the U.S. own and use AQUALAB devices, as well as many international organizations. Widespread use across the food industry includes a strong market presence in sectors such as snack foods, pet foods, dairy, and processed meats. Precision water activity measurements help food production companies to optimize quality assurance, guarantee safety, reduce R&D and production costs, and extend shelf life. Important to note is that brands such as Hostess, Kemin, Clif Bar, Arkopharma, and Thorne, among others, have embraced AQUALAB's solutions. With offices in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia, complemented by an extensive distributor network, AQUALAB maintains a global presence that mirrors its impact. Beyond its core expertise in water activity, the company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including moisture content analysis, isotherm generators, drying optimization software, food formulation software, sensory analysis, and R&D consulting. For more information about the company, visit

.

