Kuwait Amir Congratulates Lesotho On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Friday sent a cable to the King of Lesotho Letsie III, congratulating him on his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the King everlasting well-being, and Lesotho and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.