Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Lesotho On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Friday sent a cable to the King of Lesotho Letsie III, congratulating him on his country's National Day and wishing him everlasting well-being. (pickup previous) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.