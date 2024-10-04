Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Lesotho On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to the King of Lesotho Letsie III, congratulating him on his country's National Day and wishing him everlasting well-being. (pickup previous)
