QIA To Combine QNBN, GBI To Enhance Qatar's Digital Infrastructure Ecosystem

DOHA: Qatar Authority (“QIA”) announced on Wednesday its intention to combine the telecommunications businesses of Qatar National Broadband (“QNBN”) and Gulf Bridge International (“GBI”). The integration of QNBN and GBI brings together two highly complementary businesses to create a carrier-neutral digital and AI infrastructure leader, further connecting Qatar to the world.

QNBN is the leading national passive fiber in Qatar with over 95% nationwide coverage. As a cornerstone of Qatar's digitalization agenda, the company offers next-generation fiber-optic cable to public and private customers across government and enterprise. GBI is a leading provider of high-capacity, low-latency, and resilient connectivity solutions across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, providing services to blue chip, international carriers and hyperscalers to enhance Qatar's international connectivity and integration into the global digital economy.

Combining GBI's international submarine and terrestrial cables and QNBN's unparalleled domestic fiber network will form a world-class connectivity platform for data traffic to and through Qatar. This platform will attract global hyperscalers and cutting-edge AI innovators from Europe and Asia to Qatar, offering a seamless gateway to interconnect within the Middle East region. The combined company will focus on maximizing opportunities within the international data traffic market. By leveraging its combined resources and expertise, the company aims to position itself as a key player in this rapidly growing sector, driving innovation and expanding its presence globally to meet increasing demand for data connectivity across borders.

The combination will strengthen Qatar's ICT sector by accelerating the development of human capital in critical and niche ICT domains and new digital industries. This will drive new investment and growth opportunities for all industry players in Qatar's telecommunications market.

Mansoor Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, CEO QIA, commented:“This decision reinforces QIA's commitment to Qatar's Third National Development Strategy. By expanding the digital infrastructure ecosystem, we will attract further foreign direct investment, and serve as a catalyst for economic diversification. We aim to position Qatar as a leading digital hub both regionally and globally and connect Qatar to the world.”

Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, Chairman of QNBN and GBI, added:“Together, QNBN and GBI have a unique opportunity to accelerate delivery of critical digital services in Qatar. With highly complementary assets and operations, our combined businesses will be better placed to capture the rapidly growing international connectivity opportunity to support our future growth ambitions. Our long-term vision is to create a digital infrastructure champion, unlocking new opportunities.”