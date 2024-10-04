عربي


Al Muraikhi Meets Indian Counterpart

10/4/2024 3:02:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Minister of State for External Affairs of the Republic of India H E Kirti Vardhan Singh on the sidelines of the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha. They discussed cooperation between the two countries and issues of common interest.

The Peninsula

