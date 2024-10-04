Kuwait PM Congratulates Lesotho On Nat'l Day
Date
10/4/2024 3:05:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to the King of Lesotho Letsie III, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
mt
MENAFN04102024000071011013ID1108745983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.