NCSA President Attends Global Cybersecurity Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the National Security Agency (NCSA) Eng Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki participated in the opening of the Global Cybersecurity Forum, held in Riyadh from October 2 to 3, 2024. He took part in a high-level roundtable meeting alongside several heads of cyber security agencies from around the world. During the forum, Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of Cyber Fusion Affairs at the National Cyber Security Agency highlighted Qatar's pioneering experience in securing major events during a panel discussion titled, Securing an Important Event: A Cyber Security Roadmap for Mega Events.