NCSA President Attends Global Cybersecurity Forum
Date
10/4/2024 3:02:25 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
President of the National cyber Security Agency (NCSA) Eng Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki participated in the opening of the Global Cybersecurity Forum, held in Riyadh from October 2 to 3, 2024. He took part in a high-level roundtable meeting alongside several heads of cyber security agencies from around the world. During the forum, Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of Cyber Fusion Affairs at the National Cyber Security Agency highlighted Qatar's pioneering experience in securing major events during a panel discussion titled, Securing an Important Event: A Cyber Security Roadmap for Mega Events.
MENAFN04102024000063011010ID1108745976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.