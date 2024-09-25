Samsung TV Secure Top Honours with MENA Tech “Editor’s Choice Award” for Unparalleled TV Security in 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) As smart homes become more integrated, the risk of security vulnerabilities in connected devices, particularly smart TVs, has significantly increased. Recent incidents of cyberattacks targeting TVs have highlighted the urgent need for strong security measures. Governments around the world have responded by tightening cybersecurity regulations to protect consumers. In this context, the security of smart TVs has become a top priority for users, making Samsung’s commitment to safeguarding its products more crucial than ever.

Recognising these growing concerns, Samsung has once again strengthened its position as an industry leader in innovation and security, with its smart TVs being recognised with the prestigious “Editor’s Choice” Award for the TV Security category by MENA Tech, largest Arabic technology & business media portal with over 5 million followers, readers, and viewers across its various platforms in the Middle East. This accolade is a testament to Samsung’s unwavering dedication to providing consumers with state-of-the-art security features through its renowned Knox security platform.

Samsung acknowledges the importance of comprehensive security and has developed a strong security platform—Samsung Knox - to protect your entire smart home ecosystem. With Samsung Knox, your smart TV is a central piece in a secure, interconnected environment, safeguarding your data and your digital life.

Industry-Leading Security

MENA Tech’s editors, known for their thorough and critical reviews, highlighted Samsung’s dedication to ensuring that its smart TVs are both cutting-edge in terms of technology and user experience and leaders in digital security.

This MENA Tech Editor’s Choice Award comes as a result of MENA Tech’s comprehensive review process, which examined the security features, performance, and overall user experience of Samsung’s latest smart TVs. The editors’ decision to award Samsung TVs their highest accolade is a significant recognition and a testament to Samsung’s success in delivering smart TVs that meet the top standards of safety, security, and innovation globally and in the region.

The MENA Tech team commented: "Smart TVs today go beyond just streaming content online—they're increasingly used for gaming, web browsing, e-commerce, and in many households they serve as the central hub that connects IoT devices and other smart gadgets. This expanded role has made TVs a growing target for hackers and cybercriminals, therefore it is critical to evaluate the security features and protection levels they offer when purchasing. Advanced security systems are vitally important, which is why we selected the Samsung Neo QLED 8K 2024 TV as MENA Tech’s Editors’ Choice for TV Security in 2024."

The powerful Samsung Knox security platform has become synonymous with protecting user data and privacy. It is designed to secure every aspect of the smart TV experience - from encrypting communication between your TV and other connected devices to identifying and blocking phishing websites when you browse the internet on your smart TV. This comprehensive approach to security ensures that users can enjoy all the benefits of a connected home without compromising their personal information.





The Samsung Knox Platform: Best-in-class security for all Samsung users

In today’s hyper-connected world, where smart homes are becoming more integrated, the security of connected devices is paramount. Samsung Knox provides a digital environment where customers can safely use our products and services from mobile devices, TV, and home appliances. This visionary security system places all devices within an ecosystem to protect each other, creating a secure, interconnected network.

For Samsung Smart TVs, Knox delivers cross-cutting protection by safeguarding user data and services from the device to online platforms. Users enjoy a secure and optimised TV experience, free from concerns about unauthorised access or data breaches.

Knox Matrix functions as a private network for your devices, where each one enhances the security of the others through multi-layered mutual monitoring. If a device is compromised, Knox Matrix can isolate it, preventing the threat from spreading throughout the system. This turns a smart home into a smart shield, with each connected device contributing to the overall security with the help of Samsung’s SmartThings App.

Global Security Recognition for 2024 TVs

Samsung’s Knox security platform, validated by government agencies, certification bodies, and third-party vendors, consistently meets rigorous security standards, making it a trusted choice for safeguarding user data. With Common Criteria (CC) certification earned for the 10th consecutive year, Samsung reinforces its strong position in security integrity and efficiency. Recognized by 31 countries, the CC certification is a global benchmark for IT product security, confirming that Samsung’s security measures are among the best in the industry. This certification evaluates various aspects of the platform, including real-time Tizen OS monitoring, phishing website blocking, and enhanced data protection through Samsung Knox Vault.

The CC certification thoroughly assesses the robustness of Samsung’s security protocols, from detecting potential hacking threats in Tizen OS to proactively blocking phishing websites. Enhanced personal information protection, facilitated by Samsung Knox Vault—a dedicated processor for security functions—further solidifies Samsung’s commitment to user privacy. The CC certification for 2024 TVs underscores Samsung’s ongoing dedication to protecting user data in an increasingly connected world, setting a high standard for security in the tech industry.

A Future Secured by Knox

As Samsung continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible with smart technology, security remains at the forefront of its priorities. The integration of the forward-looking Knox Matrix into its smart TV line-up means that users can enjoy a secure, connected experience that evolves with the demands of the modern world.

The recognition from MENA Tech affirms Samsung’s dedication to empowering customers with comprehensive protection across all their devices. As consumers continue to embrace the benefits of smart homes, they can do so with the confidence that Samsung is committed to protecting their devices with the most advanced security solutions available.



