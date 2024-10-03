Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Confident Its New Allon Apparel Line Will Set 'New Benchmark' In Luxury Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ECGI (OTC: ECGI) , a diversified holding company with a portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion, reported the success of Pacific Saddlery's Allon equestrian apparel collection at the American Equestrian Trade Association (“AETA”) International trade show.“Capturing the imagination of the attendees, the new line epitomized craftsmanship, innovative design and style; it best illustrated Pacific Saddlery's commitment to combining luxury and quality with functionality. The launch included a range of show coats, show shirts, breeches, safety vest covers, and jewelry, with the safety vest cover, in particular, earning much praise from both retailers and industry experts. ECGI believes the attendees' overwhelming response to the new Allon apparel collection attests to its potential to redefine standards in equestrian fashion,” a recent article reads.“Retailers are eager to bring our products to their customers and we are confident that the Allon line will set a new benchmark in the market,” Nick Collins, CEO of Pacific Saddlery, was quoted as saying.

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character, which aligns with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle. For additional information, please contact the company at [email protected] .

IBN