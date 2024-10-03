Israel-Iran War News: 'We Can Avoid All-Out Mideast War', Says US President Joe Biden

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden said Thursday that "we can avoid" all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel bombarded Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon and weighed retaliation for an Iranian missile attack.

"I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it," he told reporters at the White House when asked how confident he was that full-blown war in the region could be averted.

He added: "But there is a lot to do yet, a lot to do yet."