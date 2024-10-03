Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Tulkarm Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the Israeli forces' aggression against the Tulkarm camp, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries and was a blatant violation of both international humanitarian law and international law.As the occupying power, Israel is solely responsible for this aggression, according to the ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah.He emphasized that Israel's continued aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, along with its ongoing against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, demonstrate its determination to spread the conflict throughout the region and jeopardize regional security and stability.In addition, Ambassador Qudah emphasized that the Israeli government's resistance to international efforts to bring about calm is reflected in this escalation. He called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to take responsibility for putting an immediate stop to this aggression, guaranteeing the safety of Palestinian civilians, and holding Israel accountable for its ongoing violations of international law.