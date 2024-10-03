14 Martyrs Due To Israeli Strike On Cafe In Tulkarm, West Bank
Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- In an airstrike
on a popular cafe in Tulkarm camp, north of the West Bank, Israeli jets killed 14 Palestinian people and injured
several more on Thursday night.
According to the Ministry
of Health, 14 citizens were killed and several others suffered various injuries when an Occupation
aircraft bombed a popular cafe in the Al-Hamam neighborhood of the Tulkarm camp with at least one missile while people were there. This information was reported by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
The report said that Tulkarm's Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital received the martyred and injured after civil defense and ambulances raced to the area.
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, their staff members took one injured person and the bodies of five martyrs to the hospital.
