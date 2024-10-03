عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
14 Martyrs Due To Israeli Strike On Cafe In Tulkarm, West Bank

14 Martyrs Due To Israeli Strike On Cafe In Tulkarm, West Bank


10/3/2024 11:08:02 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- In an airstrike on a popular cafe in Tulkarm camp, north of the West Bank, Israeli jets killed 14 Palestinian people and injured several more on Thursday night.
According to the Ministry of Health, 14 citizens were killed and several others suffered various injuries when an Occupation aircraft bombed a popular cafe in the Al-Hamam neighborhood of the Tulkarm camp with at least one missile while people were there. This information was reported by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
The report said that Tulkarm's Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital received the martyred and injured after civil defense and ambulances raced to the area.
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, their staff members took one injured person and the bodies of five martyrs to the hospital.

MENAFN03102024000117011021ID1108745655


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search