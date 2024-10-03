14 Martyrs Due To Israeli Strike On Cafe In Tulkarm, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- In an on a popular cafe in Tulkarm camp, north of the West Bank, Israeli jets killed 14 Palestinian people and several more on Thursday night.According to the of Health, 14 citizens were killed and several others suffered various injuries when an aircraft bombed a popular cafe in the Al-Hamam neighborhood of the Tulkarm camp with at least one missile while people were there. This information was reported by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).The report said that Tulkarm's Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital received the martyred and injured after civil defense and ambulances raced to the area.According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, their staff members took one injured person and the bodies of five martyrs to the hospital.