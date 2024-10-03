Eva Langoria Shares Fond Memories From 'Desperate Housewives' On Its 20Th Anniversary
(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) hollywood actress Eva Longoria, who is known for 'The Baytown Outlaws', 'The Sentinel' and others, is celebrating two decades of her comedy-drama-mystery television series 'Desperate Housewives'.
The actress took to her Instagram and dropped several throwback pictures from the making of the iconic show. The pictures show the era-specific costumes and production design.
She also penned a long note in the caption, in which she said: "20 years of Desperate Housewives!! I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me. So many memories, so many episodes (we used to film 24 episodes a season back then!), and so many iconic outfits. Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show."
"I'm so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry, and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way #DesperateHousewives," she added.
Eva portrayed the fictional character of Gabrielle Solis in the show. Longoria was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her performance.
The actress had recently gone to Spain for a vacation.
She also shared videos from her vacation in which she can be seen enjoying the comfort of Spain.
In one video, she can be seen filming her make-up accessories spread across a table while in another, she was seen enjoying the serenity of a hill in Barcelona.
