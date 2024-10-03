Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone
10/3/2024 11:08:02 PM
Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- On Thursday night, in its area of responsibility, the Southern Military Zone thwarted an effort to transport
a large amount of drugs loaded onto a drone on its western front.
"The Border Guard Forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with the military security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs by a drone across the border illegally," a military source in the General Command of the Jordan armed forces
(JAF) said. The drone's cargo was dropped inside Jordanian territory while the rules of engagement were followed, signifying that the captured goods were turned over to the appropriate authorities.
In order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the source emphasized that the JAF is still utilizing all of their capacities and potentials to stop any kind of infiltration or smuggling by using force.
