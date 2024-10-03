From Palace Advisor And President's Lawyer To Attorney General
Date
10/3/2024 11:17:02 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Luis Carlos Manuel Gómez Rudy on the Left Above, and Grettel Villalaz on the Right Above as the Administration's Attorney
Luis will replace Javier Caraballo in the position of Attorney General January 2nd. Last July, when José Raúl Mulino assumed the presidency of the country, lawyer Luis Carlos Manuel Gómez Rudy also arrived at the Palacio de las Garzas. He entered through the front door: he was given the position of advisor I, with a salary of $6,500 a month. As of January 2, 2025, Gómez Rudy, who also defended Jorge Churro Ruiz in the Blue Apple case, will be the new Attorney General of the Nation. He will be the person in charge of prosecuting crimes and violations of constitutional or legal provisions, among other functions. Grettel Villalaz will be the Administration's Attorney
MENAFN03102024000218011062ID1108745684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.