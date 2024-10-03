October License Plates And Stickers Are Now Available, Reports The Panama City Mayor's Office

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Vehicle owners can now proceed to remove the license plates and stickers corresponding to the month of October 2024, the Mayor's Office of Panama announced on Thursday, October 3. It was reported that people must go to the agency located in Francisco Arias Paredes Park, in Calidonia, or to the rest of the agencies to complete the procedure. The capital city authorities called on car owners to get up to date and go and collect their respective badges. “To remove the license plates and decals, the annual circulation tax must have been paid, the vehicle must be in good standing with the Municipality of Panama and the vehicle must have a valid inspection,” states a statement from the Mayor's Office. It is also noted that taxes can be paid in person at all of these agencies or through online banking with the owner's taxpayer number. The License Plate Center located in Francisco Arias Paredes Park is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, the payment centers in Hatillo, Crystal Plaza in Juan Díaz, Megamall in 24 de Diciembre and Princesa de Gales in Ernesto Córdoba Campos are open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. It is added, in Hatillo, Crystal Plaza and Princesa de Gales are also open on Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm. It is explained that if the owner of the vehicle cannot personally carry out the procedure, he can authorize a trusted person through a“simple note” with the information of the owner, the vehicle and a copy of the owner's ID.

