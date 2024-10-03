Tata To Manufacture Whap 8×8 Armored Vehicles In Morocco For African Armies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tata, the Indian industrial giant, has signed a strategic agreement with Morocco. The deal will see Tata produce WhAP 8x8 armored in Casablanca.



This move marks Tata's first overseas for military vehicles. The new facility aims to the Moroccan and other African armies.



Tata Advanced Systems, a subsidiary of the Tata Group , will oversee the project. In addition, the plant is expected to produce 100 units annually.



Production will begin within a year, and they will deliver the first vehicles in 18 months. Tata has established a limited liability company in Morocco called "Tata Advanced Systems Maroc" (TASM).



TASM will manufacture, develop, and assemble military vehicles and equipment. This partnership strengthens defense cooperation between Morocco and India.







It aligns with Morocco's goal of achieving self-sufficiency in defense equipment. The project will create about 350 jobs, including 90 direct positions.



Initially, local integration will be 35%, rising to 50% over 36 months. This move supports Morocco's industrial ecosystem and job creation efforts.



It also helps India expand its defense footprint in Africa, a market traditionally dominated by Russian and European suppliers.



In addition, the WhAP 8x8 is a versatile platform developed in India for various military roles. It can serve as an armored personnel carrier, infantry fighting vehicle, or light tank.



The Indian Army already uses the WhAP 8x8, having deployed it in the Ladakh border region. This agreement reflects a shared ambition to develop South-South cooperation in defense manufacturing.



In short, it positions Morocco as an emerging regional player in the defense industry. For Tata, it provides a strategic entry point into the growing African defense market.

