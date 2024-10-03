Senderra Specialty Pharmacy Expands Patient Education Adding A New Injection Training Video Library

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senderra Specialty Pharmacy is pleased to announce the launch of our new Injection Training Library , now available in our website's "Injection Training" section of the Patients area. This resource offers patients easy access to manufacturer-produced instructional videos for identified medications. Simply locate your prescribed on the list, and with one click, you will be directed to the corresponding instructional video on the manufacturer's website.

The Injection Training Video Library is part of Senderra's ongoing commitment to enhancing patient education. It provides detailed step-by-step guidance to help patients safely and effectively administer their medications. We aim to increase patient confidence and autonomy, particularly for those managing specialty medications that require self-injection.

These high-quality instructional videos are designed to accommodate patients at all experience levels, whether new to self-injection or seeking a quick refresher. Each video is crafted with the patient's needs in mind, offering clear, concise instructions to ensure they feel comfortable and well-prepared for their treatment. Patients can conveniently notify Senderra using a form at the bottom of the Injection Training page for medications not yet featured in the library. Our team continuously expands the video library to ensure all patients have access to the resources they need for successful therapy management.

"At Senderra, we understand the challenges that come with managing complex therapies, especially those requiring self-injection,"

said Will Howard, CEO of Senderra Specialty Pharmacy.

"Our goal is to equip patients with the resources and guidance they need to feel empowered and in control of their treatment. The video library is a testament to our commitment to making healthcare more accessible and patient-centered."

To explore the Injection Training Video Library, please visit the Injection Training tab on our website at . Senderra remains steadfast in empowering patients through personalized care and comprehensive educational tools, ensuring they have the support needed to manage their therapy.

About Senderra Specialty Pharmacy:

Senderra Specialty Pharmacy is the largest independent, full-service specialty pharmacy in the U.S., specializing in personalized patient care and specialty therapy management. With over 14 years of experience, Senderra supports patients with chronic and complex conditions, providing comprehensive medication management services and educational resources to optimize treatment outcomes. Please visit .

SOURCE Senderra Specialty Pharmacy

