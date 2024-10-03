Type One, Inc. And Type One Fitness Presents 1St Annual Cornhole For A Cause

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grab a teammate and join us on Saturday, November 16th for a fun-filled cornhole supporting the Type One Cares Campaign!

Type One provides a high-level fitness and personal training experience, helping members achieve lasting lifestyle changes through exercise, nutrition, and exclusive amenities.

Hosted by Plymouth County Cornhole at Wolves Den in Pembroke Event Supports Type One Cares Campaign Benefiting Families Affected by Type 1 Diabetes

- Tyson Sunnerberg, COO of Type One, Inc, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Tyson Sunnerberg, COO, Type One, Inc.Phone: 781-978-1393Email: ...Website:Type One, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families affected by type 1 diabetes (T1D), will host the 1st Annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament on Saturday, November 16, 2024. This exciting event will be held at Wolves Den in Pembroke, thanks to the generous donation of the venue by John Poirier, owner of Wolves Den Sports Complex.John's contribution makes it possible for the community to come together for a fun-filled day of competition while raising essential funds for the Type One Cares Campaign, which provides financial assistance to families struggling with the costs of managing T1D, including insulin supplies and medical expenses.“John Poirier and Wolves Den have gone above and beyond in supporting our cause,” said Tyson Sunnerberg, COO of Type One, Inc.“This event is a fantastic way for the community to come together, enjoy friendly competition, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of families managing type 1 diabetes.”Event Details:. Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024. Time: Registration begins at 12:00 PM; tournament starts at 1:00 PM. Location: Wolves Den, 340 Oak Street, Pembroke, MA. Cost: $100 per team (two players per team)Brackets:. Backyard Bracket: For newer or casual players. Competitive Bracket: For experienced playersTournament Format & Prizes:The event will follow a Round Robin format, ensuring all teams have plenty of opportunities to play. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each bracket. Attendees can also enjoy raffles, auctions, and a 50/50 competition, with proceeds further supporting the Type One Cares Campaign. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the day.How to Register:Teams can register online at . Only one team member needs to register for their two-person team. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.About Type One Cares Campaign:The Type One Cares Campaign is a key initiative of Type One, Inc., providing financial relief to families affected by type 1 diabetes. Funds raised through this program help cover the costs of essential medical supplies, insulin, and camp fees for children living with T1D, ensuring they have access to the care they need.“We are committed to alleviating the financial burdens faced by families managing T1D, and this event will go a long way in supporting that mission,” added Sunnerberg.“Cornhole for a Cause is not just a game – it's a chance to make a real impact in the lives of those who need it most.”About Type One, Inc.:Type One, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by type 1 diabetes. Through community initiatives, fitness programs, and educational resources, Type One empowers those affected by T1D to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. To learn more, visit .For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or how to get involved, please contact Tyson Sunnerberg at ....

