Wheat, Sorghum, And Corn: Mexico’S Most Affected Crops In 2024 Farmland Loss

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican agricultural sector faced significant challenges in 2024. From January to August, 56,677 hectares of farmland were lost. This figure marks a 25.5% increase compared to the previous year.



The Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP ) reported these losses. Michoacán led the list of affected states with 21,707.5 hectares lost.



Tamaulipas followed with 13,188.52 hectares, while Oaxaca reported 6,983.5 hectares of damaged farmland. These losses spanned across 16 of Mexico's 32 states.



Wheat suffered the most, with 23,667.5 hectares lost. Sorghum and corn also experienced significant damage. In total, 28 out of 64 monitored crops reported losses during this period.



Experts point to climate change as a major factor behind these agricultural setbacks. Excessive rainfall has become a particular concern for farmers across the country.







While rain is essential for agriculture, too much can harm crops and damage farming infrastructure. Aurélien Guilabert, an activist from Extinction Rebellion Mexico , explained the dangers of excessive rainfall.



He noted that floods can drown plant roots, reducing oxygen and potentially killing crops. Heavy rains also create ideal conditions for harmful fungi and bacteria.

Climate Challenges in Mexican Agriculture

José Roberto Morales from the Mexican Climate Initiative highlighted soil degradation as another key issue. Poor soil quality makes crops more vulnerable to extreme weather events.



He also noted that global warming is changing the agricultural suitability of certain regions. To address these challenges, experts suggest various solutions.



These include rainwater harvesting, building containment ditches, and improving drainage systems. A return to traditional farming practices like crop rotation could also help preserve soil structure.



Morales emphasized the need for public policies promoting better water and soil management techniques. These measures could help Mexican farmers adapt to changing climate conditions and reduce crop losses in the future.

