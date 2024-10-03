Turkiye Pushes Button: Operation 'Narcocelik-41' Seizes 1 Ton Of Drugs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
In the“NARKOÇELİK-41” operations conducted this week in 57
provinces targeting drug dealers, drug manufacturers, and drug
dealers. As a result of a successful operation conducted in
Turkiye's provinces, 967 kilograms of drugs and 5 million 857
thousand 520 drug pills were seized. 644 drug dealers and street
sellers were caught.
The report says that under the coordination of our Chief Public
Prosecutor's Office and the General Directorate of Security's
Anti-Narcotics Crimes Department; With the participation of 1603
teams, 4 thousand 127 personnel, 25 aircraft and 41 narcotic
detector dogs by the Provincial Police Departments, "NARKOÇELİK-41"
operations were carried out in 57 provinces including, Aksaray,
Bursa, Ankara, Istanbul, Gaziantep, Balikesir, Izmir, Nevsehir,
Sirnak, Malatya, Manisa, Sanliurfa, Bingol, Adana, Diyarbakir,
Konya, Usak, Batman, Mersin, Bolu, Samsun, Denizli, Yozgat,
Antalya, Hatay, Tekirdag, Canakkale, Cankiri, Yalova, Eskisehir,
Kocaeli, Afyonkarahisar, Erzurum, Van, Adiyaman, Corum, Karaman,
Trabzon, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Sakarya, Burdur, Giresun, Isparta,
Kilis, Zonguldak, Osmaniye, Aydin, Ordu, Karabuk, Kirikkale,
Kirklareli, Kirsehir, Kutahya, Siirt, Elazig and and Muğla.
