QFA Announces Ticket Sales For Qatar Vs Kyrgyzstan World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Association (QFA) on Thursday announced the start of ticket sales for Qatar's upcoming 2026 qualifying match against Kyrgyzstan. The match is scheduled for October 10 (Thursday) at Al Thumama World Cup Stadium, with kick-off at 7:00pm.

Tickets have been divided into two categories, Category 1: QR30 and Category 2: QAR 10. Fans can purchase tickets through the official QFA ticketing platform:

The QFA said it has also made provisions for fans with disabilities, who can request specially allocated tickets by emailing [email protected] .

The QFA has advised fans to book their tickets early, as the match is expected to attract a large crowd. Fans should also plan their transportation ahead of time to avoid delays or congestion, it added. Additionally, selecting seats based on both budget and desired stadium view is recommended for an optimal experience.

It would be Qatar's third World Cup qualifying match after a defeat to the UAE and a draw against North Korea last month.

With a solitary point, Qatar are just above Kyrgyzstan with Uzbekistan and Iran leading Group A with six points each, followed by UAE (3 points) and North Korea (1 points).

The top two teams from the group will earn direct qualification for the World Cup.