UAE: Bought Iphone 16? 5 Tips To Protect Your Apple Device From Phishing Attacks

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bought the latest offering by Apple - the 16? Or do you own any of the previous devices from the tech giants' line-up?

Apple's iPhones are known for their enhanced security features against cyberthreats and it is one of the main reasons the fans of the device prefer to invest in them. But scammers and fraudsters have found innovative ways to breach the defences and steal personal information and passwords.

Apart from targeting users through malicious applications, public Wi-Fi, iCloud, location tracking and privacy, scammers also try to breach the safety net through phishing attacks targeting email applications like Gmal and Outlook.

The World Wide Web landscape is evolving and UAE's Cyber Security Council has issued a few safety tips to protect your iPhone from being vulnerable.

Here are five tips to keep your device safe:

The authority urged iPhone users to update their Apple ID password on a regular basis. Apple support urges users to use a strong password for their account, with eight or more characters, which includes upper and lowercase letters and a number. The tech giant also tells users to never share their account password, verification code and account security details.

The UAE authority suggests removing unfamiliar devices from your iCloud.

Users should enable two-factor authentication for their account. Apple support says that the two-factor authentication is designed to ensure the user is the only individual who has access to the account, even if another person knows the password. The moment you sign in to your account for the first time on a new device, the device will ask for a verification code, which is displayed automatically on your device.

The UAE authority said that one of the ways to protect your device is to disable access to unnecessary applications. Scammers could steal your information through dubious or malicious apps.

The authority also said that users should always verify security alerts from Apple.

The latest iPhone 16 was made available in the UAE on September 20 with die-hard fans going to malls as early as 5am to get their hands on the latest gadget. iPhone lovers from around the globe too flew in for a day to buy the new variants.

Ahead of the iPhone 16's release, Apple had announced a significant security updates for its devices. The updates address various vulnerabilities across iOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS, and Safari.

