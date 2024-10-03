Global Silicone Resins Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The silicone resins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.02 billion in 2023 to $4.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing construction and infrastructure development, expansion of the electronics industry, automotive sector growth, rising demand for high-performance coatings, development of high-performance rubbers, increased application in healthcare and medical devices, utility in solar panels and photovoltaics, focus on fire safety and flame retardancy.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Silicone Resins Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The silicone resins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to proliferation of electric vehicles, emergence of advanced materials in aerospace, growing demand for green building materials, advancements in electronic devices, expansion of renewable energy, focus on lightweighting in automotive sector.

Growth Driver Of The Silicone Resins Market

The increase in automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of silicone resins market going forward. Silicon resins are essential for thermal management, sealing, and bonding processes within the automotive manufacturing, addressing challenges related to heat dissipation, environmental resistance, and durability. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric vehicles and the stringent regulatory standards in the automotive sector further contribute to the increased demand for silicon resins, emphasizing their pivotal role in ensuring the reliability, safety, and performance of automotive components.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Silicone Resins Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Corning Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Limited, Evonik Tego Chemie GmbH, Bluestar Silicones Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, PCC SE, Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., Primasil Silicones Limited, Alchemie Ltd., KCC Corporation, Innospec Inc., Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co. Ltd., Genesee Polymers Corporation, Supreme Silicones India Pvt. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Elkem Silicones AS, Siltech Corporation, ICM Products Inc., BRB International BV, Reiss Manufacturing Company Inc., Siltech LLC, Silteq Limited, Gelest Incorporated, Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Shandong Dayi Chemical Co. Ltd., Hubei Xinsihai Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co. Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Silicone Resins Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the silicone resins market are developing new silicone resin blends for troubling skin conditions. For instance, in April 2023, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., a US-based chemical company, launched Liveo TE-9320 and TE-9330 Silicone Elastomer Blends, offering non-occlusive rheology modification and smooth, silky skin feel, and Liveo TE-9720 Resin Blend, presenting film-forming behavior for long-lasting protection.

How Is The Global Silicone Resins Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Methyl Silicone Resins, Methylphenyl Silicone Resins, Other Types

2) By Function: Binding Agents, Impregnating Agents, Hydrophobic Agents, Release Agents, Modifiers

3) By Application: Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants, Elastomers, Other Applications

4) By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Silicone Resins Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the silicon resins market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Silicone Resins Market Definition

Silicone resins are inorganic polymers capable of being molded into fixed shapes, sheets, or fibers, such as covering layers over metal surfaces to prevent corrosion. Silicone resins are used predominantly in the production of heat-resistant paint, coil coatings, and mixed resin systems, due to their flexibility and heat-resistant property.

Silicone Resins Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global silicone resins market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Silicone Resins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on silicone resins market size, silicone resins market drivers and trends, silicone resins market major players and silicone resins market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

