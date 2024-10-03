Hisense Redefines Entertainment With NBA-Themed 110UX Championship TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hisense , a global leader in consumer and home appliances today unveiled the 110UX Championship Edition, an ultra-premium addition to Hisense's innovative ULED X lineup, at the National Association's (NBA) headquarters in New York. This exclusive, limited-edition model represents a unique collaboration between two leaders, combining Hisense's cutting-edge ULED X with luxurious enhancements that celebrate the spirit of champions. With unprecedented brightness, precise dimming control, and superior audio, the 110UX Championship Edition redefines home entertainment, delivering an unmatched viewing experience. More than that, it's a tribute to basketball, featuring exclusive NBA-inspired memorabilia and design elements that bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

“Partnering with the NBA has allowed Hisense to connect with fans in a powerful way,” said David Gold, President of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA.“The 110UX delivers an experience unlike anything else on the market and embodies the championship spirit of the game as well as the passion of basketball fans world over. With its exceptional brightness, color accuracy, and immersive design, this TV stands as the best performing Mini-LED available-a true champion in its class.”

Elevating Big Screen Entertainment

Hisense has cemented its leadership in the ultra-premium market and large-format displays. As the number one ranked brand in 100-inch TV shipments in 2023 and Q1 2024, Hisense continues to respond to the surging demand for big-screen entertainment by expanding its ULED and ULED X lineups to include even larger screen sizes. The 110UX showcases Hisense's latest innovations, offering a high-quality option for big-screen entertainment. ULED X technology provides a brighter, dynamic picture that works well for large formats, making it a suitable choice for sports enthusiasts. For NBA fans, the 110UX Championship Edition enhances the viewing experience, capturing every detail of the game with clarity. It's designed to offer an engaging viewing environment, turning any living room into a space for enjoying the action.

Exclusive NBA Integrations That Elevate the Game

The 110UX Championship Edition offers exclusive NBA-themed enhancements that celebrate the sport of basketball at every turn. Each set comes with a specially curated inside-the-box experience featuring collectible items that capture the spirit of NBA champions, including a membership to the exclusive“Club 100” with added benefits, and a plaque denoting the unit number of each limited-edition TV. Fans will also receive an exclusive collectors item: Victory, a book created by renowned designer Victor Solomon featuring the story and symbols behind the NBA's trophy program. The 110UX also boasts a specially-designed NBA start-up screen and platinum“NBA Championship Edition” bezel inscription, further enhancing its premium appeal. As part of Hisense's ongoing partnership with the NBA, the 110UX seamlessly integrates with NBA League Pass via the NBA App, bringing live games and exclusive content to life on the screen. Fans can also enjoy Hisense's“X-Factor Moments,” a weekly series on NBA social channels that highlights the most game-changing plays of the season, offering viewers a courtside feel from the comfort of home.

Leading the Way in Display Technology: 110UX Championship Edition

The Hisense 110UX Championship Edition provides a high level of performance and introduces new standards in picture quality. With a peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits, this TV fully utilizes the potential of Mini-LED technology and establishes a new reference point for other televisions. Featuring advanced QLED technology, the 110UX produces vibrant, true-to-life colors that bring every scene to life with stunning realism. Its 40,000+ local dimming zones dim at the individual LED level, virtually eliminate blooming and dramatically enhance contrast to create a viewing experience that is both sharp and immersive, even for the most intense rivalry matchups.

At the core of the 110UX is the powerful Hi-View Engine X chipset, seamlessly blending hardware and software to deliver stunningly crisp images with intelligent AI-enhanced contrast, depth, and overall picture precision. Every scene is meticulously optimized, setting a new standard for realistic and detailed viewing, with its expansive 110-inch screen, ultra-wide viewing angle, and ultra-low reflection panel delivering consistent quality in any environment. Paired with CineStage X Surround and a 4.2.2 channel audio system, the 110UX provides an audio experience as rich and captivating as its visuals. Whether it's the big game, gaming, or enjoying a cinematic film, the 110UX's 144Hz native refresh rate, WiFi 6E, NEXTGEN TV, Dolby Vision, and Google TV deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.

The Hisense 110UX Championship Edition is available now in limited quantities at Amazon and BestBuy for $20,000. Score the most impressive TV of the year at preferred retailers, and visit to learn more about the exclusive collaboration.

