Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) Announces Investment In Glidance

Glide is the world's first self-guided, AI-powered mobility aid designed to help people in the blind and low vision community navigate with confidence, comfort, and ease.

The world's first self-guided, AI-powered mobility aid designed to help the blind and low-vision community navigate more confidently, comfortably, and safely

- Daniel Jefferies, Managing Partner, KZFVDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) is pleased to announce its investment in Glidance's oversubscribed pre-seed funding round today at Michigan Tech Week. This investment continues KZFV's commitment to supporting underrepresented founders, unique startups, and driven innovators who create products that close meaningful gaps in society.“Glidance technology closes a meaningful gap for a group of people whose needs are often overlooked. We are excited to partner with this amazing team.” – Daniel Jefferies, Managing Partner, KZFVGlidance is an intuitive and affordable solution that leverages AI and navigational robotics to help individuals who are blind or have low vision enhance their independence and live life to the fullest. Glide's groundbreaking technology adapts to an individual's pace while ensuring a safe path, avoiding obstacles, and providing a comprehensive understanding of their surroundings through audio and haptic feedback.“It takes a village to bring a new product to market, especially one as ambitious as Glide, and we couldn't be more grateful to have the support of KZFV on our journey."– Kyle Buzzard, Co-Founder of Glidance98% of blind individuals choose not to leave home alone due to the lack of accessible navigation options. In the US, there are 7.3 million people with vision impairments, but only a small fraction feel confident using white canes or have access to guide dogs due to limited programs, training courses, and funding. Glide addresses this enormous gap by providing an intelligent, intuitive, and easy-to-use mobility aid that physically guides users, allowing them to move confidently and independently while avoiding obstacles.To learn more about Glidance, CLICK HEREABOUT GLIDANCEFounded by Amos Miller, who led Microsoft's ground-breaking Soundscape project, Glidance is an assistive technology startup on a mission to transform independent mobility for people who are blind or have low vision. Their team of engineers, researchers, designers, and technologists, alongside a community of over 5,000 blind and low-vision individuals, is developing Glide, the world's first self-guided mobility aid that blends cutting-edge navigational robotics and AI with an intuitive and user-friendly experience. Glidance has won numerous awards and accolades for its work, including the Edison Awards 2024, RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards 2024, CES 2024 CTA Foundation Award, and Robo Business Pitchfire Award 2023.ABOUT KALAMAZOO FORWARD VENTURES (KZFV)Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) is an investment fund empowers underrepresented founders, unique startups, and driven innovators by providing the capital, connections, and expertise they need to grow and thrive. KZFV is West Michigan's first black-owned investment fund. We support the entrepreneurial ecosystem with our three core initiatives: the VC Fund, which supports high-growth startups; Real Estate, which invests in affordable housing; and the Mainstreet Fund, which invests in local businesses in Kalamazoo and West Michigan.

