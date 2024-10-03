Camfil USA Introduces Megalam® ES: Robust Eptfe HEPA Filters For Life Sciences Summary:

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camfil USA unveils Megalam® ES, a durable, energy-saving ePTFE HEPA filter designed for critical life sciences applications, offering unmatched strength, risk mitigation, and efficiency.

The Megalam® ES sets itself apart from traditional glass fiber HEPA filters with its multi-layer ePTFE media, providing exceptional strength while maintaining low airflow resistance. Its heavy-duty anodized aluminum frame, featuring Camfil's exclusive Klip-LokTM mechanism, ensures easy installation and long-lasting corner integrity, further enhancing the filter's reliability and robustness.

"With the launch of Megalam® ES, we are offering a filter that meets the stringent demands of life sciences applications while also reducing operational costs through energy savings," said Lisa Warner, Director of Clean Process & Industrial Product Segment Sales at Camfil USA . "This product helps safeguard critical environments against the risk of filtration failure, ensuring optimal protection for both processes and personnel."

Camfil's Megalam® ES features:



Strength and Durability : Heavy-duty ePTFE media provides long-lasting filtration and reduces the risk of damage during transport and installation.

Energy Savings : Low pressure drop minimizes energy consumption, supporting sustainability efforts. Risk Mitigation : Each Megalam ES is individually tested and certified with a serialized bar-coded label displaying efficiency and initial resistance.

For facilities looking to improve air quality while cutting operational downtime, the Megalam® ES HEPA filter is an innovative solution that ensures clean, compliant, and efficient operations.



About Camfil Group:

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, and local sales offices in 35+ countries. We employ about 5,600 people globally, proudly serving customers across diverse industries and communities worldwide. Discover how Camfil USA helps protect people, processes, and the environment at .

