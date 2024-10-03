India To Join International Energy Efficiency Hub Towards Net Zero Goal: Cabinet

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) In a boost to India's commitment towards sustainable development, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Narendra Modi, on Thursday gave the nod for the country joining the "International Efficiency Hub".

The Cabinet approved India to join the International Energy Efficiency Hub by signing the Letter of Intent, as the country aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, focusing on energy expansion, and plans to reach 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

The International Energy Efficiency Hub is a global dedicated to fostering collaboration and promoting energy efficiency worldwide. The move solidifies India's commitment to sustainable development and aligns with its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a Cabinet communique said.

As a member of the Hub, India will benefit from opportunities for collaboration with other member states, sharing its own expertise and learning from international best practices. The country will also contribute to global efforts to address climate change by promoting energy-efficient technologies and practices, according to the Cabinet. By joining the Hub, India will gain access to a vast network of experts and resources, enabling it to enhance its domestic energy efficiency initiatives. Sixteen countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK - have joined the Hub.

The government said that by joining the Hub, India is taking a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

PM Modi said recently that India is the only G20 country to have ensured that the pledge towards creating a green planet made at the Paris Climate Change Summit in 2015 was fulfilled even before the deadline. The country has now updated its targets to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP to 45 per cent by 2030 from the 2005 level, and cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources to 50 per cent by 2030.