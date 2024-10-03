Kuwait Amir's Representative Returns Home From Qatar
10/3/2024 3:02:50 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah -- accompanied by an official delegation -- on Thursday returned home after a visit to the State of Qatar.
Earlier, His Highness the Amir Representative departed Doha after heading the State of Kuwait delegation at the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in the Qatari capital.
He was accompanied during his visit to the State of Qatar by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and senior officials from the Crown Prince Diwan. (end)
