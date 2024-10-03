Kuwait Amir's Representative Returns Home From Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad -- accompanied by an official delegation -- on Thursday returned home after a visit to the State of Qatar.

Earlier, His Highness the Amir Representative departed Doha after heading the State of Kuwait delegation at the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in the Qatari capital.

He was accompanied during his visit to the State of Qatar by of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and senior officials from the Crown Prince Diwan. (end)

