Kuwait Amir's Representative Departs Doha
Date
10/3/2024 3:02:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah -- accompanied by an official delegation -- on Thursday departed the State of Qatar.
Earlier, His Highness the Amir Representative headed the State of Kuwait delegation at the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in the Qatari capital Doha.
He and his entourage were seen off at the airport by the Qatari Minister of State Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Saud al-Thani, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Khaled Badr Al-Mutairi, and the State of Qatar Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Ali bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud. (end)
amh
MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108744850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.