Kuwait Amir's Representative Departs Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad -- accompanied by an official delegation -- on Thursday departed the State of Qatar.

Earlier, His Highness the Amir Representative headed the State of Kuwait delegation at the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in the Qatari capital Doha.

He and his entourage were seen off at the airport by the Qatari of State Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Saud al-Thani, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Khaled Badr Al-Mutairi, and the State of Qatar Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Ali bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud. (end)

amh











MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108744850