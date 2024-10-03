Kuwait Amir Rep. Sends Cables Of Gratitude To Qatari Amir, Father Amir
Date
10/3/2024 3:02:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir, sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Thursday addressed a cable of gratitude to the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani -- upon conclusion of his visit to Doha.
His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled noted in the cable that he had represented His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal at the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha, expressing gratitude for the warm accomodation accorded to him and his entourage.
He affirmed that Qatar's hosting of the Third Summit of the ACD with participation of top rank officials from the Asian nationS bolstered further ITS significant role in the internatinal community.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled also indicated that the event would pave the way "for new horizons of cooperation" among the Asian nations and elevate the coordination to the level of partnerships for sake of attaining sustainable development in the countries of the continent.
He also addressed a cable of identical content to the Qatari Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani. (end)
amh
MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108744848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.