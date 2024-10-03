Kuwait Official: Global Cybersecurity Forum Platform For Knowhow Exchange

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- A Saudi Arabia-hosted global cybersecurity forum represents a chance for attendees to share their knowledge on the matter with one another, the chief of Kuwat's cybersecurity center Mohammad Bureki said on Thursday.

Given the magnitude of the global gathering, the Kuwaiti official expected the event to be instrumental in allowing participants to keep abreast of the latest information pertaining to cybersecurity efforts, saying he shared his country's views on the need to protect utilities from potential cyberattacks.

Kuwait's participation in the gathering is a testament to the growing significance of cybersecurity on a national level and beyond, in addition to the need to further develop the necessary skills to deal with the pressing matter, the official underlined, thanking the Gulf Arab kingdom for hosting the initiative. (end)

