Women’S T20 WC: Hopefully South Africa Are Peaking At The Right Time, Says Laura Wolvaardt

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 3 (IANS) Ahead of South Africa kickstarting their campaign in the Women's T20 2024 against their Group B opponents West Indies at the Dubai International on Friday afternoon, captain Laura Wolvaardt said she is hopeful of her team peaking at the right time in the tournament.

“We're a very talented group of players. We've had a few ups and downs in recent times, but I like to think that we've put in a lot of good hard work and have a lot of really clear plans heading into this World Cup. Hopefully, we're peaking at the right time and if we all play our best cricket, then we stand a really good chance,” she said in the pre-match press conference.

She also feels dismissing a dangerous Deandra Dottin, who's making a comeback to international cricket after reversing her retirement taken in 2022, early will be the key for the Proteas to gain an upper hand in the match.

"Deandra Dottin is back. She's a world-class player. I don't think she was there the last time we played them, and that was in our home conditions. We had a good series if I remember correctly. But these are totally different conditions now.”

“Hayley Matthews is probably in the best form she's been in for a long time. I'm not sure if she scored many runs in that series, but she has definitely scored a lot since then. She's probably the key wicket. If we can get her out early, or at least keep her quiet, it will be good for us," she added.

Spin is expected to play a crucial role in the slow and low UAE conditions, where South Africa step into the tournament as runners-up from the 2023 edition held in their backyard. Laura expressed confidence in South Africa's spin options faring well in the UAE, especially former captain Sune Luus' off-spin (switched to it after leg-spin) and the potential impact of young leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu.

“It's good. I think even better than we expected with Sune's off-spin coming out really nicely. That's sort of been something that we've been lacking in the past two years, is an off-spinner that is in the side regularly.”

“And just to have that off-spinner in the top four or five, it just gives us that different dynamic if there are left-handers or just helps a bit with matchups, because previously we've sort of just had the two left-armers, and it makes it difficult if there are two left-handers in, for example, because it just balls into the arc.”

"I know she's been working very closely with Paul Adams who's come on board a couple of months ago. They've been working pretty closely, and doing a lot of real technical sessions. She's been a spinner her whole life, so the switch shouldn't be too big.”

“She understands angles and game plans and stuff like that. So it's been a really good addition. It's nice to have that option. Seshnie had a good run in Pakistan as well. I think that was great exposure for her,” said the South Africa Women captain.