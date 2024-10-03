Disneyland Resort Announces Return Of Limited-Time Kids' Special Ticket Offer And Hotel Offers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Children ages 3-9 can experience Disneyland Park or California Adventure Park for as little as $50 per day, with a 1-Park per day ticket, for visits in early 2025

Guests may get away and save up to 25 percent on select rooms at Disneyland Resort on-site hotels Special ticket and hotel offers may be booked beginning Oct. 22, 2024, for visits Jan. 7-March 20, 2025

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- There's nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort. Whether it's a special occasion, the vacation of a lifetime, or just a day full of fun, families can start planning now to celebrate in early 2025 with new offers coming soon and great ways for families to save on their next trip. The Disneyland Resort always provides a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers during the year to help families save on their vacations. Visitors can check Disneyland for the latest offers

Based on Disney's 1941 animated classic“Dumbo,” this beloved attraction has been delighting guests since 1955. As the jubilant circus organ melody begins, Dumbo gracefully lifts off and begins to fly 'round a dancing water fountain at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., announced a limited-time kids' special ticket offer for 1-Day, 1-Park tickets, along with new hotel offers, for visits and stays starting Jan. 7 through March 20, 2025. All offers go on sale beginning Oct. 22, 2024. This image includes tips and recommendations from planDisney for more ways to save

The Disneyland Resort has announced the return of a limited-time kids' special ticket offer to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, and special savings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, to welcome as many families as possible.

For a limited time, children ages 3 through 9 can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for as low as $50 per child with this 1-Day, 1-Park ticket .* These specially priced tickets go on sale Oct. 22, 2024, for visits Jan. 7-March 20, 2025. Offering a variety of options and flexibility, guests may choose from 1-Day, 2-Day or 3-Day park tickets, and upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets and Lightning Lane Multi Pass are available to add-on. Reservations are required and subject to availability.

In addition to the kids' ticket offer, guests may check the theme park reservation calendar

for select days priced at $104 per day, so the adults in the group can save on their visit

Tips for making core magical memories with kids

From a child's unforgettable first visit to young families enjoying visiting again and again, here are a few ways to make magical memories to last a lifetime:



Character experiences top the list of heartwarming moments, be it a hug from beloved pals such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto or Goofy, to meeting Disney Princesses in Fantasy Faire at Disneyland Park, encountering Super Heroes in Avengers Campus or posing with Lightning McQueen in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park.

In Mickey's Toontown , families and young children can play together in this animated neighborhood which features green space to unwind, interactive play areas and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway , where guests of all ages can embark on a zany adventure through the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse.

A child's first "big kid ride" might be the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure (40 inches or taller) , opening Nov. 15, 2024, which will be an exciting musical journey through the bayou with Princess Tiana and her friends, featuring a few daring plunges and fantastical storytelling.

Shows at Disneyland might be a child's first experience with live entertainment. Various performances include Storytelling at Royal Theatre in Disneyland Park and "Disney Jr. Dance Party!" at Disney California Adventure Park.

At Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure Park, little ones can take a spin on Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind , or for the older kids, a ride on the high-speed Incredicoaster . In addition to five attractions, families can dine on playful bites and drinks and perhaps meet a character from a favorite Pixar story. Memorable meals are always on the vacation agenda, and families can also enjoy classic Disney treats like churros, popcorn and Mickey Mouse ice cream bars, alongside healthier options such as fruit, snack mixes and yogurt.

Save up to 25 percent on select stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Disney vacationers who wish to stay and play in the heart of the magic may enjoy special savings with room offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort . Hotel guests can save up to 25 percent on select stays of four nights or longer weekdays or weekends** at any of the three on-site hotels, or save up to 20 percent on standard and premium rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and up to 10 percent on guest rooms at Pixar Place Hotel, Sunday through Thursday nights,*** based upon space availability. These room offers may be reserved beginning Oct. 22, 2024, for stays Jan. 7-March 20, 2025.

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer easy, convenient access to both parks and the Downtown Disney District, with benefits and distinctive touches that only a Disneyland hotel can provide.

Whether it's celebrating the artistry of animation at Pixar Place Hotel , the mid-century modern nostalgia of Disneyland Hotel , or appreciating Craftsman-style elegance at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa , staying at any of these themed resort hotels provides an extra dose of Disney from check-in to check-out.

Plus, for guests visiting sooner, hotel offers as much as 15 percent off select stays at the Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa may be available Oct. 20 through Dec.19, 2024. Check Disneyland

for availability.

Benefits of staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort



Disneyland Resort hotel guests enjoy convenient theme park access . To enter Disney California Adventure Park, guests staying at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or Pixar Place Hotel each enjoy dedicated entrances, while guests of all three hotels enjoy quick access to Disneyland Park via the Downtown Disney District Monorail station, and all are in short walking distance of both parks.

Early Entry offers park admission to a designated theme park 30 minutes earlier than the general public to enjoy select attractions, dining and shopping, and is only available for guests who stay at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort with a valid theme park ticket.****

Additional benefits Disneyland Resort hotel guests enjoy include preferred access to a limited number of hotel restaurant reservations; charge-to-room options, allowing guests to charge dining and shopping purchases from the theme parks right to their room; and direct-to-room service, so guests can check in online and go directly to their room when they arrive with the use of the Disneyland app.

Special hotel activities and seasonal events such as the "Learn to Draw" class, movie nights, holiday festivities, recreation and more.

At Pixar Place Hotel, guests can meet Bing Bong from "Inside Out" and listen to Joe Gardner from "Soul" play piano.

Character wake-up calls can be made by request, newly featuring Meilin Lee of "Turning Red" at Pixar Place Hotel. Plus, Disneyland Resort hotels offer character dining experiences at Goofy's Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel, and Storytellers Cafe or Princess Breakfast Adventures at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Pro tips, time-savers and more ways to save



Later this fall, Disney+ will introduce a specially priced, multi-day Disneyland Resort ticket offer available for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada on select days through the 2024 holiday season. Additional details will be shared at a later date.

Guests can plan in advance to find dates and price points for the best savings on tickets and hotels. Bundling these into Walt Disney Travel Company vacation packages may come with added perks such as a collectible pin and lanyard and discounts on dining and merchandise.

To capture the vacation memories, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads are included with the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass .

The Disneyland app offers useful information including attraction wait times, park hours, entertainment schedules, character appearances, restaurant menus, dining reservations, mobile order and other helpful features. Visit planDisney as another helpful digital resource offering insights from knowledgeable planDisney panelists who answer personalized questions about Disney vacation destinations, with more travel tips and ways to save.

For more information and to book a Disneyland Resort vacation, visit Disneyland

or contact your travel professional.

*Offer valid for children ages 3-9 only. Tickets valid for use beginning January

7, 2025, and multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on March 20, 2025, whichever occurs first. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 10 tickets per day. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older. Other park rules apply.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Theme park reservations for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets as determined by Disney and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches.

To ensure best availability, make reservations early.

On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets are fully reserved. Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

Visit

Disneyland/updates

for important information to know before visiting Disneyland Resort.

**A consecutive 4-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for most nights from 1/7/2025 through 3/20/2025.

Book from 10/22/2024 through 3/7/2025; travel must be completed by 3/21/2025.

Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 Bedroom or 3 Bedroom Villas. Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate Theme Park admission and Theme Park reservation for same date and same park required to enter a Theme Park, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. Visit Disneyland/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland® Resort.



***Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel, and is valid for Sunday through Thursday nights from 1/7/2025 through 3/20/2025.

Book from 10/22/2024 through 3/7/2025; travel must be completed by 3/21/2025.

Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 Bedroom Villas and 3 Bedroom Villas. Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate Theme Park admission and Theme Park reservation for same date and same park are required to enter a Theme Park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations. Visit Disneyland/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

****Guests who are checked in and staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels can take advantage of 30-minute early entry to a designated theme park every day of their hotel stay to enjoy select attractions, dining and shopping locations. Each day, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will open early: Disneyland Park:

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; Disney California Adventure Park:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Please check the

theme park calendar

for park opening times. Valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same date are also required for Guests (ages 3+). Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. A Disneyland Resort hotel reservation does not guarantee a theme park reservation or park admission.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland .

