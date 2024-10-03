Intraocular Lens (IOL) Global Market Overview 2021-2023 And Forecasts 2024-2030

The rise in minimally invasive cataract surgeries, government efforts, and better healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging countries, also helps drive market growth. Additionally, an increasing elderly population and higher disposable income levels improve the availability of advanced IOLs. Growing global recognition and comprehension of cataract therapies, combined with improvements in medical advancements, continue to enhance the market. The advancements of innovative IOLs and favorable medical tourism trends will likely continue driving market growth.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Regional Market Analysis

In 2024, North America, led by the United States, dominates the market with an estimated 36.5% share. This dominance is driven by high healthcare investment, advanced technology adoption, and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe is the second-largest IOL market, fueled by an aging population and ongoing innovation.

Conversely, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market with a 2024-2030 CAGR of 7.6% due to rising geriatric populations, increasing healthcare access, and medical tourism. Within Asia-Pacific, China holds the largest market share, while India is the fastest-growing market, reflecting its rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of eye conditions.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis by Type

Monofocal IOLs dominate the market with an estimated share of 48.3% in 2024 due to their low cost, widespread use in cataract surgeries, and favorable government reimbursement policies. However, the multifocal IOLs segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during 2024-2030 due to rising demand for improved post-surgical vision correction, such as reducing dependence on reading glasses, and technological advancements making them more accessible and efficient in treating complex vision issues like astigmatism or presbyopia.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis by Material

In 2024, hydrophobic acrylic leads the market with a share of 34.3% due to its high refractive index, low water content, and suitability for minimally invasive surgeries. Ophthalmologists prefer them due to their high mechanical stability, biocompatibility, and low complication rates. Meanwhile, the hydrophilic acrylic IOL segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by their beneficial properties in specific applications and rising adoption.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis by End-User

The hospitals segment holds the largest market with an estimated 50.6% share in 2024, due to their advanced infrastructure, extensive services, and high volume of cataract surgeries. Their central role in IOL use is due to their comprehensive care, skilled ophthalmologists, and supportive government policies. On the other hand, the eye research institutes segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the analysis period 2024-2030, driven by their emphasis on innovation, research, and collaboration with industry. Their rapid market growth is further fueled by their contribution to developing new IOL technologies, as well as by government support and the expansion of their facilities.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Report Scope

This global report on Intraocular Lens (IOL) analyzes the market based on type, material, and end-user. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 10+

