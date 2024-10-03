Azerbaijan Names New Head For Eurovision Delegation

There has been a change in the head of Azerbaijan's delegation
for the Eurovision Song Contest, Azernews
reports.
Nurlana Jafarova, a well-known presenter who is currently the
head of the press service of the Azerbaijani delegation at
Eurovision, has been appointed as the new head of the
delegation.
Nurlana Jafarova has been working in the field of television and
radio since 2006. Previously, she worked as the director of 106 FM
radio in 2014-2016, the editor-in-chief of the Music and
Entertainment program editorial office of Azerbaijan Television in
2017-2020, and then as a presenter at Public Television.
According to another change, Maksim Tsurkov, director of
International Relations and Content Acquisitions at Azerbaijan
Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, will also act as
an advisor to the CEO of the company on the Eurovision project.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is set to take place in
Switzerland, following Switzerland's victory at the 2024 contest
with the song "The Code" by Nemo.
This will be the third time that Switzerland has hosted the
contest, having done so for the inaugural contest in 1956 and the
1989 contest, held in Lugano and Lausanne, respectively.
It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five
consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th
in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.
Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and
Samir, who managed to become the eighth in the final with their
song Day After Day.
The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented
Azerbaijan next year, took third place at the song contest, while
Safura Alizada, who represented the country at the Eurovision 2010
in Oslo, came fifth.
On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's song Running Scared,
the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku's
Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo
to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from
Azerbaijan.
In 2018, Aysel Mammadova performed brilliantly at the Eurovision
2018 semi-final, but she couldn't make it to the final. The singer
represented Azerbaijan with the song X My Heart.
Azerbaijan's Chingiz Mustafayev impressed all Eurovision fans
with his stunning performance in 2019. The singer finished in
eighth place in the song contest.
In 2020, the song contest was cancelled amid the coronavirus
pandemic. However, fans of the music contest had a great chance to
enjoy a spectacular show called Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light,
featuring 41 songs from that year's entries.
During the show, Samira Efendi pleased Eurovision fans with the
song Cleopatra about trusting your gut instinct, standing up for
yourself, and being a "Queen" - even when things get tough and
especially if someone betrays or hurts you.
Next year, Efendi thrilled the audience with her hit song Mata
Hari, which features ethnic motives based on traditional
Azerbaijani musical instruments, such as zurna (trumpet) and nagara
(drum), as well as melodies from the Azerbaijani folk dance
yalli.
In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision
2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song Fade
To Black, co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian
Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.
In 2023, young talents-Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar rocked the
Eurovision stage in Liverpool with the song Tell Me More.
The year 2023 marked Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the
Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.
Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov represented
Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2024 with the song "Özünlə Apar".
The song is co-written by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar,
Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh.
