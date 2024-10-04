Project Cultural Legacy Of People Underway In Ganja
Date
10/4/2024 10:07:16 AM
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall continues to successfully
implement the project "Cultural Legacy of People",
Azernews reports.
On the second day of the project, dedicated to the outstanding
representative of the Azerbaijani Mugham school, Seid Shushinski, a
concert programme was held featuring students and teachers from
music schools No. 1, 3, and 4 in Ganja, as well as the Children's
School of Arts in Ganja.
During the concert, performances by Hayal Aliyev, Fatima
Guliyeva, Zahra Musayeva, and Zaur Dadashov, as well as renditions
of the mughams "Makhur," "Bayati-Kurd," "Shur," and "Qızılgül,"
along with the composition "Şuşanın dağları".
"Mountains," performed by the Fidanlar Mugham ensemble, were met
with audience applause.
Laman Ismayilova
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
