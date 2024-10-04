عربي


Project Cultural Legacy Of People Underway In Ganja

10/4/2024 10:07:16 AM

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall continues to successfully implement the project "Cultural Legacy of People", Azernews reports.

On the second day of the project, dedicated to the outstanding representative of the Azerbaijani Mugham school, Seid Shushinski, a concert programme was held featuring students and teachers from music schools No. 1, 3, and 4 in Ganja, as well as the Children's School of Arts in Ganja.

During the concert, performances by Hayal Aliyev, Fatima Guliyeva, Zahra Musayeva, and Zaur Dadashov, as well as renditions of the mughams "Makhur," "Bayati-Kurd," "Shur," and "Qızılgül," along with the composition "Şuşanın dağları".

"Mountains," performed by the Fidanlar Mugham ensemble, were met with audience applause.

