Thinlight Technologies Introduces Litebosstm: A New LED Garage Lighting Solution

ThinLight Technologies Introduces LiteBossTM: A New LED Garage Light Offering Enhanced Brightness and Easy Installation

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThinLight Technologies announced LiteBossTM , an innovative LED garage lighting that uses the latest LED to address the shortcomings of traditional garage door lighting systems.Upgrade Garage LightingDim and inadequate garage lighting has been a challenge for most garage owners. LiteBossTM addresses this challenge by offering uniform brightness and energy efficiency. It transforms the garage into a well-lit, safer, and more functional environment. This lighting is helpful when a person is working on a car, organizing storage, or performing home projects,Key Features of LiteBossTM1. Advanced LED Technology: LiteBossTM ensures long-lasting light for enhanced visibility and safety. This lighting solution has all normal features that will automatically turn on, sensing a human presence.2. Easy Installation: Each light is designed for effortless installation with any garage door system. No professional help is needed. An installation template with adhesive backing is given with each light, making light positioning easy. A user has to position the template on the ceiling, mount hardware, and LiteBossTM, secure the power supply, plug into the AC power, and pre-assembled wires to use the lights.3. Universal Compatibility: LiteBossTM LED garage light seamlessly integrates with all garage door openers, maintaining full functionality of existing lighting features such as motion sensors, opener switches, phone apps, and more. A user can receive uniform lighting without sacrificing the convenience of their current system. If the user wants to keep the light on, they can touch the light button on their existing garage door opener.4. Flush Mount Design: At only 5/16” thick, LiteBossTM offers a sleek, modern look with powerful, uniform lighting. LiteBossTM mounts flush to the garage ceiling and requires no cutting.5. Size Measuring: Measuring 1'x4' flush mount, LiteBossTM is the slimmest flush mount light in the industry, outshining bulkier alternatives. The mechanical dimensions of this lighting solution are 12” x 48.125” x .325”6. Safety: Even lighting enhances garage safety by reducing the risk of accidents by tripping and improving task performance.7. Eye Strain: This garage light is easy on the eyes! It has built-in prismatic lensing, which protects eyes from direct LED exposure.8. Plug-and-Play: This is a quick and easy connection with no additional wiring required. A user has to plug the power supply into a standard wall outlet, install the interface cable to the garage door opener, and connect the power supply to the light using the supplied cables.9. Made in the USA: LiteBossTM is designed and made in the USA. Its LED strip manufacturing exceeds industry standards, with 100% automated optical inspection and 100% traceability of every light panel.10. UL Listed: The power supply, LED light, and cabling offered are UL Listed, meeting rigorous safety and quality standards and providing peace of mind.For more information about LiteBossTM or to schedule a Sales Call, please contact:Sales Contacts:ThinLight Technologies Corporation20777 Kensington BlvdLakeville, MN 55044Sales Contact: Kim Aronson +1 (855) 622-1972...

