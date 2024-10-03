Daring Plant Chicken Introduces New Vegetarian Frozen Entrees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daring Chicken is excited to announce the launch of two new vegetarian frozen entrees – Buffalo Mac and Cheese Plant Chicken Bowl and Queso Burrito Plant Chicken Bowl. These new vegetarian bowls build on the success of Daring's existing frozen entrée portfolio while broadening the appeal of Plant Chicken to a growing flexitarian audience who is looking to reduce its meat consumption.



The Buffalo Mac and Cheese Plant Chicken Bowl combines the rich creaminess of macaroni and cheese with roasted red peppers, and Daring's spicy Buffalo Wings. The Queso Burrito Plant Chicken Bowl combines Daring's Original Pieces with rice, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, sweet corn, and savory black beans. Both delicious bowls contain dairy cheese and Daring's vegan Plant Chicken. Daring Plant Chicken is known for its' short and simple ingredient list, whole muscle texture, and high protein. Consistent with the existing Daring Frozen Entrée range, both vegetarian bowls contain +16g of protein per serving, among the highest protein content in the vegetarian frozen entrée set.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new vegetarian frozen entrees," said Jeff Gendelman, CEO at Daring Foods." At Daring, our goal is to make the best plant chicken products on the market and to encourage as many people as possible to introduce plant-based meat into their diets. We are very excited by the reception of our vegan entrees, but we know that many flexitarian and omnivore consumers are hesitant to try fully vegan options. Flexitarians and omnivores make up over 90% of the population. To make the biggest impact, we need to convert the largest number of consumers to a plant-based-friendly diet, and that must include the flexitarian and omnivore audience."

"In doing product research, we looked at what was succeeding in food service at places like Burger King and Starbucks where

flexitarian and omnivore consumers were eating products like plant beef and plant sausage patties sitting on top of egg and dairy cheese. Including small amounts of dairy cheese made

flexitarian and omnivore consumers more receptive to plant-based meat products. With Daring's new vegetarian bowls, we'll be able to speak to these consumers and introduce them to our vegan plant chicken in a format that they are more open to trying. We're excited to further broaden the reach of Plant Chicken to maximize our positive impact on the planet."



Starting this October 2024, the Daring Vegetarian Plant Chicken Bowls will be available at Albertsons, Target, and Publix stores nationwide.

For more information about Daring Plant Chicken and their product offerings, visit or follow them on social media @daringfoods.

