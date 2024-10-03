Eco Fibers Global Market Report 2024: Eco Fibers Spearheading Sustainable Innovation Across Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Fibers - A Global market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide, the demand for Eco Fibers is estimated at US$58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$99.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2024 and 2030.
Some of the major factors expected to drive the global demand for Eco Fibers over the analysis period include growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of sustainable fashion and eco-friendly products, greater comfort offered by eco fibers-based textiles over conventional fibers, huge demand for eco fibers from emerging economies, textile industry leading demand, with industrial and healthcare & medical also in the fray and growing demand for synthetic cellulosic fibers in apparel industry.
Eco Fibers Regional Market Analysis
Other than being the largest global market for Eco Fibers, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing. The region is a hub of major textile manufacturing operations, concentrated in China, India, Bangladesh and some East Asian countries. Because of availability of cheap resources and labor, worldwide brands outsource their product requirements to these countries.
Moreover, several countries in Asia-Pacific are in the process of bringing in legislations that promote use of sustainable practices in the textile sector. Incentives for making and using Eco Fibers from the government are further augmenting demand for the same.
Eco Fibers Market Analysis by Type
The primary types of Eco Fibers widely in use include Organic Fibers, Recycled Fibers and Regenerated Fibers. Among these, the market for Organic Fibers is expected to be the largest, since there has been a growing demand for using these fibers in place of traditional fibers in textiles. Consumers have become aware about the advantages of Organic Fibers, with further demand being supported by the wide range of applications where these novel materials can be used.
The worldwide market for Recycled Fibers, though, is primed to register the fastest growth over the 2024-2030 analysis period. This variety of Eco Fibers is usually derived by converting waste plastic and textile materials discarded by consumers or industrial processes into new textile materials to minimize the need for virgin resources, as also waste. Regenerated Fibers demand is also likely to witness impressive growth. One example of this can be regenerated cellulosic fiber that possesses some outstanding properties, such as high wet tenacity, adequate absorbency, sheen, softness, easy dyeing, good drape and, above all, biodegradability.
Eco Fibers Market Analysis by Application
Eco Fibers are chiefly utilized in Textile, Industrial, Healthcare & Medical and Household & Furnishing applications. Textiles dominate the global market for Eco Fibers and would continue to do so. Consumption of these fibers in making a variety of garments has increased exponentially, especially in the areas of casual and formal wear. Further, a number of prominent fashion houses, such as Patagonia, Pact, Tentree, Reformation, Eileen Fisher, Outerknown, Stella McCartney and Adidas, among others, have adopted the policy of making a specific proportion of their products from Eco Fibers, thereby providing impetus to the market. Industrial is another area where the proliferation of Eco Fibers has been quite evident. Products based on these fibers are employed in constructing house structures, dams and tunnels in applications comprising reinforcement of walls, facades, hose wrap, concrete wraps, waterproof membranes, thermal & sound insulation panels and sewer & pipe linings.
Report Scope
This global report on Biodegradable Polymers analyzes the market based on type and application area. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Key Metrics
Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+
Eco Fibers Market by Type
Organic Fibers Recycled Fibers Regenerated Fibers
Eco Fibers Market by Application
Healthcare & Medical Household & Furnishing Industrial Textiles
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 286
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $58 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $99.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd Ananas Anam Aquafil SpA Asahi Kasei Corp Barnet Intelligent Materials Barnhardt Manufacturing Company BASF Bast Fiber Technologies Inc. BComp Ltd. BLS Ecotech China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd. China National Cotton Group Corp Circular Systems COFCO Composition Materials Co, Inc. David C. Poole Co, Inc. Far Eastern New Century Corporation Fiberon FlexForm SpA Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Foss Performance Materials Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.) JB Ecotex Ltd Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd Kelheim Fibres Komal Fibres Lenzing Nan Ya Plastics Corp Natural Fiber Welding NatureWorks OECO Textiles Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd. Procotex Proma Industries Ltd Radici Group Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd Sateri Holdings Limited Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co Ltd Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd. Shyam Fibers Pvt Ltd Sniace SA Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd. TECNARO Teijin Frontier Co Ltd Teijin Ltd. Thai Acrylic Fiber Co Ltd. The Natural Fibre Company Toray Industries, Inc. Toyobo Co Ltd Trex Co, Inc. Unifi, Inc. Universal Fibers, Inc. UPM US Fibers Vishal Poly Fibers Pvt Ltd Vrijesh Natural Fibre & Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. Wellman Advanced Materials Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co Ltd.
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
