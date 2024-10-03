Eco Fibers Global Market Report 2024: Eco Fibers Spearheading Sustainable Innovation Across Industries



Eco Fibers Regional Market Analysis

Other than being the largest global market for Eco Fibers, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing. The region is a hub of major textile manufacturing operations, concentrated in China, India, Bangladesh and some East Asian countries. Because of availability of cheap resources and labor, worldwide brands outsource their product requirements to these countries.

Moreover, several countries in Asia-Pacific are in the process of bringing in legislations that promote use of sustainable practices in the textile sector. Incentives for making and using Eco Fibers from the government are further augmenting demand for the same.

Eco Fibers Market Analysis by Type

The primary types of Eco Fibers widely in use include Organic Fibers, Recycled Fibers and Regenerated Fibers. Among these, the market for Organic Fibers is expected to be the largest, since there has been a growing demand for using these fibers in place of traditional fibers in textiles. Consumers have become aware about the advantages of Organic Fibers, with further demand being supported by the wide range of applications where these novel materials can be used.

The worldwide market for Recycled Fibers, though, is primed to register the fastest growth over the 2024-2030 analysis period. This variety of Eco Fibers is usually derived by converting waste plastic and textile materials discarded by consumers or industrial processes into new textile materials to minimize the need for virgin resources, as also waste. Regenerated Fibers demand is also likely to witness impressive growth. One example of this can be regenerated cellulosic fiber that possesses some outstanding properties, such as high wet tenacity, adequate absorbency, sheen, softness, easy dyeing, good drape and, above all, biodegradability.

Eco Fibers Market Analysis by Application

Eco Fibers are chiefly utilized in Textile, Industrial, Healthcare & Medical and Household & Furnishing applications. Textiles dominate the global market for Eco Fibers and would continue to do so. Consumption of these fibers in making a variety of garments has increased exponentially, especially in the areas of casual and formal wear. Further, a number of prominent fashion houses, such as Patagonia, Pact, Tentree, Reformation, Eileen Fisher, Outerknown, Stella McCartney and Adidas, among others, have adopted the policy of making a specific proportion of their products from Eco Fibers, thereby providing impetus to the market. Industrial is another area where the proliferation of Eco Fibers has been quite evident. Products based on these fibers are employed in constructing house structures, dams and tunnels in applications comprising reinforcement of walls, facades, hose wrap, concrete wraps, waterproof membranes, thermal & sound insulation panels and sewer & pipe linings.

Report Scope

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+

