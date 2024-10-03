Proptech AI For Residential Roofing And Lite Consumer Construction In The $25 Billion U.S. Roofing Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roofing AI for Homeowners

eScopeTM Residential Roofing

eScopeTM for Residential Roofing autonomously generates project specifications and pricing models for contractor bid submission and apples to apples comparison

- Anthony de Kerf, CEO RFQGuidesORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RFQGuides is proud to introduce its eScopeTM AI for residential roofing , a groundbreaking set to transform the way consumers buy roofing, select products, engage contractors and obtain apples to apples price quotes like a professional roof consultant.The roofing industry includes commercial and residential applications with an estimated market size of $25 billion in 2024. It's a highly technical market where products are configured based on a complicated formula of materials, specifications, regulations and user preferences facing dozens of options and untold performance requirements.Roofing can consume more than 60 metrics required to balance regulatory requirements with user preference between different structures, materials and system configurations. Most consumers, especially residential buyers have little experience or knowledge about roofing.Commercial roofing consumers often use independent roof consultants for navigating the complexity of roofing to obtain comparable prices from contractors. The cost can range from $5,000 to $7,500 or more and the expense to homeowners can be $1,500 to $2,500.This high cost excludes most consumers because the price of residential roofing can be less than $10,000. Instead consumers rely on contractors to write a scope of work and friends to recommend contractors.Construction PropTech for consumers provides the advantage of professional services at a fraction of the cost. RFQGuides offers eScopeTM for Residential Roofing at $299 which includes a written scope of work, applicable line items and digital contractor bid submission for easy review, analysis and budgeting. The price of includes up to ten free invitation only accounts for bid project users.Selecting a roofing material simplifies the tasks of locating qualified contractors. Manufactures publish lists of certified contractors to contact for pricing. RFQGuides provides the tools to invite contractors to bid without making phone calls or enduring multiple sales pitches.Digital Bid Submission & eScope FeaturesDigital bid submission eScope are feature rich solutions offering consumers the professional tools and guidance to structure contractor prices for apples to apples comparison . eScope uses AI to guarantee price submissions are structured for analysis and line item budgeting.Digital bids and eScopeTM are on-demand solutions for users that want technology to augment their own skills and research.Products support five primary types of users that participate in bid projects. An administrator role (commercial or residential) is assigned to the person purchasing products. This project lead is a super-admin who can issue free user accounts to members of the project.Four other user types include an Assistant (common in property management) with near equal access, Consultants with limited access, Ownership (PM clients) as observers and contractors who submit prices. The submit-to contact is independent from project users and may be a third party required in commercial applications.Ownership (professionals), homeowners (consumers) and contractors have unique user interfaces. Admin, assistants and consultants share a common interface relative to their interaction with project data. Notwithstanding, a residential (homeowners) eScope package would be appropriate for the professional investor, owner or operator of rental property with a sloped roof.The scope of work, lines items and contractor prices are committed after entry and review. This provides assurances project details and contractor bids are tamper free. This also controls when bid details and prices are shared with project users. Addendums allow users to make changes to address contractor questions, design options and alternatives discussed prior to bid submission.Commercial users can upload project related documents accessible to all project users. RFQGuides recommends the use of shared clouds for large projects with different levels of data and access requirements.Contractor prices are presented in the traditional side-by-side format with detailed descriptions of the scope and line items offers direct comparison. In addition, spreadsheet formatted tables provide budget review, configuration and inclusion of external cost. eScope solutions incorporate Industry standard comparison data for various trades.In addition to online access and review, users can download a professional spreadsheet from the contractor bid page and export/import price data with line item detail for desktop review.Construction PropTech Advancing IndustryThe next generations of eScope for Roofing will expand the use digital identities to exchange project data with industry stakeholders. Contractor technologies require bid details in digital formats to autonomously prepare construction estimates, schedule manpower and deliverables through supply chains and distribution channels.RFQGuides will also provide property owners with building information model (BIM) data updates to reflect recent construction, improvements and any related maintenance requirements.Commercial roofing producers had little interest so engineers at RFQGuides designed its own data libraries for roofing from industry data. Identity technologies offer the opportunity to convert basic product detail into AI data libraries.Data consumption by AEC professionals and contractors is relatively anonymous. However, each stage of the process between design and bid submission mark various milestones in supply side demand. Construction PropTech in these fields offers timely market insight for producers and the supply chain.Technologies like eScopeTM communicating with industry data will be transparent providing producers with advance detail on product, location and schedule for deliverables. In roofing this can be six to nine months of advance notice for residential and twice that for commercial markets.Navigating the Complexity of WaterproofingThe consumers' challenge only starts with a“request for quote” that generally yields three different prices for an equal number of products, material manufacturers and specifications. This method inadvertently allows contractors to define project details and performance requirements.RFQGuides developed eScopeTM to automate creation of project specifications from basic property information and user selections. The result is a written scope of work, specialized line items applicable to roofing and defining contractor performance requirements through industry documentation.Users accept default or selected material and eScope navigates the complexity of configurations, regulations and specifications to produce a complete scope of work, lightweight project specification and performance requirements to be priced by contractors.Integrated with digital bid submission simplifies review of contractor prices. Technology automatically formats data and performs analytics based on the trade and industry standards for consumers.

Julianna Herrle

RFQGuides

+1 800-808-4672

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.