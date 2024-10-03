Larry Mazza, Legendary Former Bookmaker And Colombo Family Associate, Launches Inside Straight Sports Betting Site

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new insider membership site defies Vegas odds with "Picks You Can't Refuse"

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Larry Mazza ,

one of the world's most iconic bookmakers and legendary Colombo family associate will launch Inside Straight , his new members-only website designed to defy "wise guy" Vegas odds.

With sports gaming now and booming across the U.S. and abroad, Mazza and his team at Inside Straight are finally able to share their previously forbidden insider insight + analytics for the first time in sports betting history.

"For decades, I had access to information that I could never share with anyone," says Mazza. "With sports betting now legal and one of the fastest growing industries globally, I now have the chance to use my lifetime of bookmaking success to make big money for my

Inside Straight family."

As a high-ranking member of the Colombo family, Mazza cut his teeth on bookmaking. With his decades of experience, intimate Vegas connections, and customized sports betting strategies, Mazza provides extremely valuable information and guidance built to keep Inside Straight's exclusive members on the right side of the line.

"There's no more hiding in the shadows for Larry," says Joe Poletto, Founder of Indie Global and longtime associate. "Larry now lets you in on everything he knows-and that means you can tap into a mind that's consistently beat Vegas for decades. He's called 'The Don of Sports Betting' for a reason."

Inside Straight members enjoy a plethora of "Gold Bar" amenities including Mazza's weekly protected picks, last minute pick alerts, weekly breakdowns, insider blog access, and weekly video analysis. Plus, right now, new members can take 20% off their annual subscription.

"I've seen it all and bet it all," says Mazza. "Now I'm excited to let the world in on how the whole industry operates. It's as rewarding for me as it is for you."

"He was born to make picks," says Kellee Mazza, wife and Inside Straight partner. "I'm proud that he's stuck with his gift and vision for all these years and now he gets the chance to lay it on the line for the whole world to take advantage of."

To become an Inside Straight member, learn more about Larry Mazza, or get a free Inside Straight pick each week, visit insidestraight . @insidestraight

About Larry Mazza

As a high-ranking member of the Colombo family, Larry cut his teeth on bookmaking-among other things. Today, Larry uses his decades of experience and insider connections to deliver precision picks that defy the Vegas odds. His critically acclaimed 2016 memoir,

The Life, details his life inside "The Family," and candidly explores his captivating journey that has led him to his current success.

Contact: Justin Murphy, [email protected]

SOURCE Inside Straight

