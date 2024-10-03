My Intuitive Health Launches Cook Club Membership For Corporate Wellness Incentives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Intuitive Health, a wellness and culinary-focused company, announces the launch of its much anticipated Cook Club Membership, a virtual cooking and wellness program designed to revolutionize employee wellness benefits.Cook Club is a first of its kind membership program designed to elevate employee wellness through engaging, easy-to-follow and healthy cooking experiences. The program aims to disrupt corporate wellness incentives and improve employees' overall well-being by promoting healthy eating habits and providing a stress-relieving, engaging activity that employees can participate in from home.Recent research shows that healthy employees whose health is supported at work are more productive, take less time off, and stay with their current employer longer. According to a Harvard Business Review study, for every $1 spent on employee wellness, $6 was saved in company healthcare costs.Led by renowned wellness expert and culinary coach Hannah McKitrick, each week Cook Club members will receive nourishing recipes and are invited to join a virtual cooking class that promotes joyful, stress-free meal preparation. The focus isn't just on food; it's on helping employees access mental, physical, and energetic alignment - a crucial aspect of overall health that impacts productivity, creativity, and work-life balance.“It's no secret that so many people struggle to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle due to everyone's hectic schedules. Cook Club is the perfect solution for those who want to improve their daily eating habits, not stress about a healthy diet (or wonder what's for dinner) and instead get back to enjoying food and feeling good in their skin” said McKitrick.McKitrick adds“People are so busy with work, and because of this we see so many high-profile corporations offering their employees gym memberships to help promote physical and mental wellness. We see Cook Club being a complimentary employee benefit on par with gym memberships and other healthy living incentives that these companies provide.”The launch of Cook Club addresses the growing need for employee wellness programs that go beyond traditional benefits such as gym memberships or one-off wellness initiatives. With increased focus on mental and physical well-being in the workplace, Cook Club provides a sustainable, enjoyable way for employees to embody healthy cooking skills while improving their overall quality of life.By offering Cook Club as part of a corporate benefits package, companies can promote healthier lifestyles for their teams, reduce stress, and foster a sense of community and connection among employees. The program is designed to be easy to implement and accessible for all skill levels.For more information about the Cook Club Membership or to inquire about corporate enrollment, contact:Hannah McKitrickFounder, My Intuitive Health...781-864-2470About My Intuitive HealthMy Intuitive Health, founded by wellness coach and culinary expert Hannah, offers transformative health experiences that align mind, body, and spirit through intuitive cooking and holistic nourishment. From virtual classes to immersive retreats in Italy, Hannah's approach blends joy, connection, and energy work to foster deep personal growth and well-being.

