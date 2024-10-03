Kuwait Condemns Israeli Forces Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait condemned on Thursday the Israeli forces aggression on Lebanon and renewed its call for the international community to stop these that threatens the stability of the region.

This came during the speech of Kuwait's Permanent Delegate to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi in the urgent meeting to discuss ways to ignite Arab unity with Lebanon against this dangerous aggression.

"The meeting is being held under dangerous circumstances as escalation of the Israeli occupation against Lebanon rises, which has resulted in a large number of casualties, injuries and the displacement of hundreds of thousands, including innocent children and women, some of whom are homeless under the continuous and criminal bombardment by the occupation forces," said Al-Mutairi.

"Kuwait affirms its rejection and denunciation of the aerial military operations launched by the Israeli occupation forces against the brotherly Lebanese people, as well as its condemnation of the ongoing attacks carried out against the brotherly Palestinian people," he added.

Al-Mutairi said that these acts are a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law as they threaten the security and stability of the region.

He stressed on Kuwait's firm stance in calling for the international community and security council to take political, legal and humanitarian responsibilities for these attacks and provide international security for the people in Lebanon and Palestine. (pickup previous)

