Parks Associates: 42% Of US Internet Households Used A Free Ad-Based Streaming Video Service In The Past 30 Days

10/3/2024 9:01:15 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hearst Television, the CW Network, and ATSC to keynote seventh annual Future of Video

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Parks Associates research
tracks the increasing usage of ad-based streaming video services (AVOD), with the number of US internet households that used one of these services in the past 30 days jumping from 27% in 2022 to 42% in 2024. Currently 88% of US internet households subscribe to at least one streaming video service.

Parks Associates: 42% Of US Internet Households Used A Free Ad-Based Streaming Video Service In The Past 30 Days Image
Parks Associates
Parks Associates: 42% Of US Internet Households Used A Free Ad-Based Streaming Video Service In The Past 30 Days Image
Parks Associates

The research firm will host the virtual session "AVOD and New Revenue"
on October 10, 11 am CT, and the in-person conference Future of Video: Business of Streaming
on November 19-21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, in Marina del Rey, California.

"We are excited to welcome back the leaders of streaming and entertainment to Future of Video," said Ashton Gambrell , Director of Sales, Sponsorships, Parks Associates. "Consumers have unprecedented freedom of choice on what content they watch, where, and how. Our event focuses on the market impacts of this consumer empowerment, the influence of external circumstances such as economic factors, industry changes, and technological advancements, and successful strategies to grow revenue in this challenging environment."

The virtual session "AVOD and New Revenue"
features research data and insights presented by Sarah Lee , Research Analyst, Parks Associates, a visionary presentation from Jonathon Barbato, Co-CEO, Best Ever Channels LLC, and a panel session with the following speakers :

  • Patrick Ferguson, Global Head of Product & B2C Operations, Xperi
  • Justin Fromm, Head of Insights, North America, Samsung Ads
  • Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove
  • Mark Moeder, CEO, SymphonyAI Media
  • John Turner, Vice President of Content, FloSports

Future of Video event sponsors
include Adeia, Bango, FPT Software, JW Player (JWP), SymphonyAI Media, and Wurl.

Conference keynotes:

  • Andrew Fitzgerald, SVP, Streaming Video Services at Hearst Television; GM, Very Local, Hearst Television
  • Ashley Hovey, Chief Digital Officer, The CW Network
  • Madeleine Noland, President, Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC)

Conference speakers:

  • Paul Alfieri, Chief Marketing Officer, Cadent
  • Josh Arensberg, CTO, Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business Group
  • Bethany Atchison, Vice President of Distribution Partnerships, Vevo
  • Scott Barton, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle
  • Tricia Biggio, Chief Executive Officer, Invisible Universe
  • Jonas Blank, SVP-Business and Legal Affairs, NBCUniversal
  • Evan Bregman, General Manager, Streaming, Tastemade
  • Vera Chien, Executive Director, Warner Bros. Discovery
  • Patrick Courtney, Chief Business Officer, Fuse Media
  • Gilles Domartini, CEO & Co-Founder, Cleeng
  • Cameron Douglas, Senior Vice President of OTT and Streaming, Fandango
  • Sarah Eisenberg, Strategic Partnerships, Google
  • Dan Goman, CEO, Ateliere Creative Technologies
  • Craig Heiting, Head of Corporate Strategy, Wurl
  • Nicole Jones, Chief Media Commercial Officer, Kantar
  • JY Kim, Director, Roku
  • Briana Larsen, VP, Content Partnerships & Business Development, Xperi
  • Anthony Layser, Executive Director, Content Acquisition & Programming Strategy, XUMO
  • Anil Malhotra, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Bango
  • Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros, President, FAST Alliance
  • Molly O'Connor, Vice President, Strategy & Business Planning - Streaming & Networks, Warner Brothers Discovery
  • Marc Rashba, EVP, Partnerships, Cineverse
  • Peter Scott, Chief Strategy Officer, Play Anywhere
  • Gregory Sogorka, Director, Product Management, FreeWheel
  • Ravi Viswanathan, Strategic Partnerships, Google Sellside, Google
  • Megan Wagoner, VP of Media & Entertainment, Endeavor Streaming
  • Michael Wehrman, Senior Manager, Growth Insights, Comcast

To register or submit to speak, visit the event website . For more information or to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972.490.1113.

About Future of Video

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

SOURCE Parks Associates

MENAFN03102024003732001241ID1108743546


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

