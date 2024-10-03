Parks Associates: 42% Of US Internet Households Used A Free Ad-Based Streaming Video Service In The Past 30 Days

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Hearst Television, the CW Network, and ATSC to keynote seventh annual Future of Video
DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Parks Associates research
tracks the increasing usage of ad-based streaming video services (AVOD), with the number of US internet households that used one of these services in the past 30 days jumping from 27% in 2022 to 42% in 2024. Currently 88% of US internet households subscribe to at least one streaming video service.
Continue Reading
Parks Associates
Parks Associates
The research firm will host the virtual session "AVOD and New Revenue"
on October 10, 11 am CT, and the in-person conference Future of Video: Business of Streaming
on November 19-21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, in Marina del Rey, California.
"We are excited to welcome back the leaders of streaming and entertainment to Future of Video," said Ashton Gambrell , Director of Sales, Sponsorships, Parks Associates. "Consumers have unprecedented freedom of choice on what content they watch, where, and how. Our event focuses on the market impacts of this consumer empowerment, the influence of external circumstances such as economic factors, industry changes, and technological advancements, and successful strategies to grow revenue in this challenging environment."
The virtual session "AVOD and New Revenue"
features research data and insights presented by Sarah Lee , Research Analyst, Parks Associates, a visionary presentation from Jonathon Barbato, Co-CEO, Best Ever Channels LLC, and a panel session with the following speakers :
Patrick Ferguson, Global Head of Product & B2C Operations, Xperi
Justin Fromm, Head of Insights, North America, Samsung Ads
Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove
Mark Moeder, CEO, SymphonyAI Media
John Turner, Vice President of Content, FloSports
Future of Video event sponsors
include Adeia, Bango, FPT Software, JW Player (JWP), SymphonyAI Media, and Wurl.
Conference keynotes:
Andrew Fitzgerald, SVP, Streaming Video Services at Hearst Television; GM, Very Local, Hearst Television
Ashley Hovey, Chief Digital Officer, The CW Network
Madeleine Noland, President, Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC)
Conference speakers:
Paul Alfieri, Chief Marketing Officer, Cadent
Josh Arensberg, CTO, Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business Group
Bethany Atchison, Vice President of Distribution Partnerships, Vevo
Scott Barton, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle
Tricia Biggio, Chief Executive Officer, Invisible Universe
Jonas Blank, SVP-Business and Legal Affairs, NBCUniversal
Evan Bregman, General Manager, Streaming, Tastemade
Vera Chien, Executive Director, Warner Bros. Discovery
Patrick Courtney, Chief Business Officer, Fuse Media
Gilles Domartini, CEO & Co-Founder, Cleeng
Cameron Douglas, Senior Vice President of OTT and Streaming, Fandango
Sarah Eisenberg, Strategic Partnerships, Google
Dan Goman, CEO, Ateliere Creative Technologies
Craig Heiting, Head of Corporate Strategy, Wurl
Nicole Jones, Chief Media Commercial Officer, Kantar
JY Kim, Director, Roku
Briana Larsen, VP, Content Partnerships & Business Development, Xperi
Anthony Layser, Executive Director, Content Acquisition & Programming Strategy, XUMO
Anil Malhotra, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Bango
Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros, President, FAST Alliance
Molly O'Connor, Vice President, Strategy & Business Planning - Streaming & Networks, Warner Brothers Discovery
Marc Rashba, EVP, Partnerships, Cineverse
Peter Scott, Chief Strategy Officer, Play Anywhere
Gregory Sogorka, Director, Product Management, FreeWheel
Ravi Viswanathan, Strategic Partnerships, Google Sellside, Google
Megan Wagoner, VP of Media & Entertainment, Endeavor Streaming
Michael Wehrman, Senior Manager, Growth Insights, Comcast
To register or submit to speak, visit the event website . For more information or to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972.490.1113.
About Future of Video
Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.
SOURCE Parks Associates
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN03102024003732001241ID1108743546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.